Raipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single-day with 1,514 people testing positive on Tuesday, taking the tally to 33,017, while 10 more patients died, pushing up the fatalities to 287, a health department official said.

The day saw the discharge of 578 patients following recovery from the infection, he said.

The state has 15,163 active cases currently as 17,567 people have been discharged and 287 others have died, he said.

Raipur district, the worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, with 453 new cases, Durg district (226) and Rajnandgaon district (149) were the biggest contributors to the tally, he said.

Other districts where fresh cases were detected are Bilaspur (103), Raigarh (103), Janjgir-Champa (68), Koriya (52), Balodabazar (39), Dantewada (37), Balod (34), Bijapur (34), Korba (26), Surguja (26), Dhamtari (25), Bemetara (20) and Mungeli (20), he said.

Eighteen cases each were recorded in Gariaband and Bastar districts, 10 each in Balrampur and Narayanpur districts, nine in Mahasamund, seven in Kabirdham, six each in Surajpur and Kanker districts, five each in Kondagaon and Jashpur districts, three in Sukma while one case came from Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, he said.

Besides, a person from another state who had arrived in Chhattisgarh tested positive for the infection, he said.

Among the 10 fatalities, three patients were from Raipur, two from Bilaspur, one each from Jashpur, Jangri- Champa, Balrampur, Sukma, Durg, he said.

Of them, seven people died on Tuesday while three succumbed on Monday, he added.

Chhattisgarh has recorded over 23,500 cases and 232 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

With a total 11,787 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally. The district has also seen 150 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 33,017, new cases 1,514, deaths 287, discharged 17,567, active cases 15,163, people tested so far 5,96,544.

