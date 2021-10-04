Raipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,05,412 on Monday with the addition of 10 cases, while the death toll increased by two and touched 13,568, an official said.

The discharge of 11 people from hospitals and 19 completing home isolation took the recovery count to 9,91,612, leaving Chhattisgarh with 232 active cases, he said.

"Rajnandgaon district recorded three new cases, while Dantewada and Korba saw two cases each, and three districts, including Raipur, had one case each. No fresh case was reported in 22 districts on Monday," the official said.

With 21,897 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 13,176,247, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,412, New cases 10, Death toll 13,568, Recovered 9,91,612, Active cases 232, today tests 21,897, Total tests 13,176,247.

