Raipur, Mar 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 32 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,51,749 on Friday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.20 per cent, he said.

The recovery count stood at 11,37,293 after 18 people were discharged from hospitals and 98 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 422 active cases, he said.

"Jashpur recorded four cases, followed by Raipur three, Raigarh two and Durg one, among other districts. No COVID-19 case was reported in 12 districts. With 16,283 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,72,99,391," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,51,749, new cases 32, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,37,293, active cases 422, today tests 16,283, total tests 1,72,99,391.

