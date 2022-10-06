Raipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 36 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.83 per cent, taking the state's tally to 11,76,533, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,137, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,62,106 after 71 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 290 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with seven cases, followed by five in Rajnandgaon. No coronavirus case was reported from 17 districts. With 4,327 samples examined during the day, the number of tests went up to 1,86,60,533," he added.

