India News | Chhattisgarh Will Reopen Religious Places, Parks from June 8

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 7 (ANI): With relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown and religious places across the country are gearing up to reopen on June 8, Chhattisgarh government also allowed the reopening of religious places for public in a regulated and restricted manner.

The State Government in an order said that the religious places for the public will be opened and all the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Union Home Ministry will be followed at such places.

Chhattisgarh Government has also allowed reopening of parks, clubs and sports stadiums (only outdoor activities) from June 8 as per the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry.

Shopping malls will remain shut and only take away food will be allowed at restaurants, Government said in the order.

In the order, Government said that if unaffected areas become containment zone, all the rules of the containment zone will be applicable in those particular areas.

"Only essential services will be permitted in containment zone areas. Guidelines will be strictly followed in such areas," the order reads.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification.

Unlock 1, which came into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. (ANI)

