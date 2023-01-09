Korba, Jan 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was killed and two others were seriously injured after the earth caved in and fell on them while digging in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred this afternoon between Karmandi and Bendarkona villages when the victims- all women- had gone to collect the soil (white clay) used in wall coating, Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said.

Police extricated the women trapped under the soil and sent them to a local hospital where Pramila Bai Kanwar was declared dead, he said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.

