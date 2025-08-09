Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 9 (ANI): In a heartwarming gesture, women and girl students in the Naxal-affected Sukma district celebrated Raksha Bandhan with security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday.

The event took place at the 74th Battalion of CRPF in Donapal, where teachers and students from Swami Atmanand School joined the jawans to mark the festival with joy and enthusiasm.

While speaking to ANI, CRPF Inspector Mahender Bisht extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion, said, "I congratulate all the citizens of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Today, in the 74th battalion of CRPF in Donapal, teachers and students of Swami Atmanand School came together to celebrate Rakhi with joy and happiness. To ensure we do not miss our sisters on this occasion, they celebrated the festival with us. I promise to protect them. The CRPF is already engaged in fighting Naxalism in this area..."

Echoing similar sentiments, CRPF Inspector Kamlesh Kumar Meena told ANI, "On this pious occasion, I greet and welcome all fellow countrymen. We are stationed in this Naxal-affected area to protect the nation, so we cannot return home. So, our local sisters have made up for this absence today by tying rakhi on our wrists..."

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)

