Devotees take a selfie in front of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Cities across India were beautifully adorned with lights on Tuesday night, creating a festive ambience for the Christmas celebration. Churches and markets were illuminated with vibrant lights, sparkling stars, and beautifully arranged Christmas cribs a day before the main holiday.

The spirit of celebration was visible everywhere, with communities coming together to mark the joyous occasion. Churches were adorned with stunning decorations, creating a magical atmosphere that drew large crowds for prayer and reflection.

Markets were bustling with activity as people shopped for Christmas trees, gifts, and festive treats, adding to the holiday excitement.

Visuals of the celebrations are emerging from the different parts of the county. In Kerala's Ernakulam St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral was beautifully decorated with lights, stars and Christmas cribs. Devotees sang hymns and carols in celebrations.

Special prayers were offered at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Goa's Panaji, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church was decked out with lights, stars, and Christmas cribs.

Special prayers were offered at St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and the drone visuals of the Cathedral showed it decked up beautifully with lights, stars and Christmas cribs.

In the capital city of Chennai, special prayers were offered at Santhome Cathedral Basilica. Devotees attended midnight mass prayers at the Thiru Iruthaya Andavar Church in Thoothukudi.

Visuals from Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India and home to many techies, showcased a mega Christmas celebration. St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral was beautifully decorated with lights, stars, and Christmas cribs.

Our Lady of Salvation Church in Mumbai was also decked out with lights, stars, and Christmas cribs, as devotees sang hymns and carols at the Church of Our Lady of Victories.

People gathered for midnight mass prayers at the Our Lady of Most Holy Rosary Cathedral in Odisha's Cuttack.

Devotees also attended midnight mass at St. Anselm Church in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

Devotees offered prayers and lit candles at Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral in the nation's capital.

Kolkata's Park Street was beautifully decorated with lights for Christmas, and in West Bengal's Siliguri, devotees sang hymns and carol at the Lady Queen Catholic Church, which was adorned with lights, stars, and Christmas cribs.

In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Manali, thousands of tourists flocked for celebrations. Shimla's iconic Christ Church at the Ridge was beautifully decked out with lights, stars, and Christmas cribs.

Mariam Nagar Catholic Church in Tripura's Agartala was also beautifully decorated with lights, stars, and Christmas cribs.

Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was illuminated with lights, and celebrations were underway at St. Joseph Cathedral.

Special prayers were being offered at Nirmala Convent Church in Vijayawada.

Assam's Dispur Catholic Cathedral Church was beautifully decorated with lights, stars, and Christmas cribs. Ranchi's St. Mary's Cathedral also witnessed a large number of candles for Christmas celebrations. (ANI)

