Christmas is an annual Christian celebration that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and festivity on December 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is a global holiday marked by various cultural traditions and is one of the most widely observed festivals worldwide. According to the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, Jesus was born in Bethlehem to Mary and Joseph. His birth, heralded by angels, was celebrated by shepherds and visited by wise men guided by a star. Christmas as we know it today began evolving during the Middle Ages. Christmas 2024 Date, History and Significance: Why Is Christmas Celebrated on December 25? Traditions, Rituals and Other Details To Know To Celebrate the Festival.

Popular customs such as carolling, feasting, and gift-giving which became popular in Europe and were influenced by local cultures, are central to Christmas celebrations. Christmas trees, lights, wreaths, and ornaments adorn homes and streets while people spread the festive cheer to celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ. Scroll down to know more about the Christmas 2024 date and the significance of the annual event.

Christmas 2024 Date

Christmas 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 25.

Christmas Significance

Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ, regarded as the Savior in Christianity. The annual festival symbolises hope, salvation, and the arrival of divine light in a dark world and emphasises virtues such as love, forgiveness, generosity, and peace. Christmas is a perfect time for families and friends to come together and share meals, gift exchanges, and festive gatherings. Midnight masses and special prayers are conducted on this day and reenactments of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem are displayed in homes, churches, and public places.

