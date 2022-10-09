Kochi, Oct 9 (PTI) Cities of the future should be developed by adopting new trends in urban design, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday while inaugurating a two-day national-level urban conclave here.

The National Urban Conclave-Bodhi 2022 hosts a series of discussions on 'Reinventing urban development through emerging tools and techniques'.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says 'We Have To Save Youth From Hate Politics'.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Vijayan said the state can do a better implementation of techniques in urban planning.

"Our cities of the future should be developed by adopting the new trends in urban design and form. We can do better in the implementation of the efficiency tools and techniques in urban planning and development," Vijayan said.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: Samajwadi Party Patriarch Is Quite Critical, Says Medanta Hospital.

He said Kochi is the perfect place to host a national-level event as the city is now emerging as a global city with the development in services, industry, commerce, IT and tourism.

"In the present scenario, this conclave is relevant not only for Kochi but also for the entire state of Kerala," he said.

The Chief Minister said the urban planning and development practices such as land pooling, transfer of development rights (TDR) etc., have to be implemented on the major projects in order to reduce the financial burden on the government and to avoid legal formalities.

"The Kerala Town and Country Planning Act 2016 has the provision for these and the government has started the formation of the rules and guidelines. We are actively inviting investments in the development of the state in the urban sector, PPP projects are ongoing and many more are expected to come up," he said.

Local Self Government and Excise Minister M B Rajesh delivered the keynote address.

Rajesh said it is important to keep in mind how technology is going to solve the complex problems that arise out of the process of urbanisation.

"Consumerism is increasing in Kerala. As part of urbanisation, we are facing the issues of waste generation, pollution, unemployment, lifestyle diseases, environmental degradation, etc. In order to find a solution for all this, we need to understand the process of urbanisation," Rajesh said.

State Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve called for a sustainable model for the further development of the city.

Retired IAS officer Keshav Varma, chairman of the Centre's High-Level Committee on Urban Planning, presented the theme of the conclave -- 'Calling for region-specific strategies for urban planning and development'.

Varma said Kochi has the potential to position itself as a global city.

Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) chairman K Chandran Pillai, who chaired the meet, stressed on the need to revisit the present mode of urban governance and consider fresh ideas and tools for addressing present and future challenges.

"As India gets increasingly urbanised, we need to accept that cities will be the key actors driving India's growth. We need innovative ideas and proposals to tackle the challenges of the future," Pillai said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)