New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana addressed the Indian diaspora in Washington DC on Sunday during his visit to the United States.

The CJI and his wife Sivamala reached the US from Germany.

Prior to visiting Washington DC, the CJI visited the Independence Hall in Philadelphia and said it is necessary for all the citizens of the world to work tirelessly to sustain and further the liberty, freedom and democracy that "our forefathers have fought for".

