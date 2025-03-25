Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition based on public welfare schemes of the central and Uttar Pradesh governments on the occasion of completion of eight years of the State government.

Yesterday, the Chief Minister lauded the performance of his BJP government on its eighth anniversary, and said eight years of "service, safety, and good governance" have been completed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

During a special program organised to mark the completion of eight years of the BJP government, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the people of the state.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, 8 years of service, safety, and good governance have been completed... the double-engine government of UP has completed 8 years today...I thank 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh for their support," CM Adityanath said at the press conference.

Drawing comparisons to previous governments, the Chief Minister said the state was experiencing an "identity crisis" and that its infrastructure, economy, law and order were in a "dire state."

He added that people can see how vast changes can be brought just by a change in the government.

"Most of us know what the condition and identity of UP was 8 years ago. The condition of UP's infrastructure and economy 8 years ago was not hidden...There was an identity crisis in front of UP; farmers were committing suicide, youth were struggling, daughters and traders were unsafe and the people tolerated the poor economy because of riots and the collapsed law and order situation," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said.

Adityanath became the Chief Minister in 2017 after BJP -- which went to the polls without a CM face -- chose the five-time MP from Gorakhpur to lead the government, received an unprecedented mandate, winning 312 out of 403 seats.

BJP returned to power in the State in the 2022 assembly polls, winning 255 seats, and its allies in the State also registered impressive performance. This made him the first CM in Uttar Pradesh's history to win two consecutive terms. (ANI)

