Bengaluru, May 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, following BJP's defeat in the Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Saturday. The Governor has accepted the resignation, an official release said.

Speaking to reporters later, Bommai said: "We respectfully accept the decision of the people. I take the responsibility of the defeat." Jayanagar Election Result 2023: Ruckus at Counting Centre Over Recounting of Votes Following Sowmya Reddy’s Reported Victory, DK Shivakumar Arrives at Scene (Watch Videos).

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Submits Resignation

Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot following BJP's defeat in #KarnatakaElection pic.twitter.com/cFI2EmgxKh — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

"This time despite getting more than 36 per cent votes, we have got less number of seats. Analysis is going on, but defeat is a defeat. In the party, we will do a detailed analysis of the results, and rectify wherever required." PM Narendra Modi's Charisma Is Coming to an End, Says Congress Leader Manickrao Thakre After Party's Victory in Karnataka.

The Congress registered a thumping win in Karnataka ousting the BJP from the state following the Assembly polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)