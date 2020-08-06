Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the Aatma Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh webinar on Friday.

As per an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the webinar is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Friday. The topic of the webinar will be "Development of physical infrastructure of the state."

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old In Paschim Vihar Area.

Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Prabhu and CEO, Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant will also join the webinar. Ministers of the state government will also take part in the webinar on physical infrastructure.

The webinars will be held on August 7, 8, 10 and 11. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Accused in Pashchim Vihar Rape Case: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)