Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to launch initiatives such as Snow Leopard Sightings, heli-skiing immediately and the Himalayan Car Rally to boost winter tourism in the state, while also instructing that all arrangements of KMVN and GMVN be fully streamlined by December 20 in view of the upcoming winter pilgrimage season, a release said.

The Chief Minister issued clear instructions to all District Magistrates to ensure that roads, hotels, and other basic infrastructure related to major tourist destinations in their districts are fully prepared. He said he would travel by road to conduct on-the-ground inspections of the arrangements. He also directed that an important meeting be organised in Delhi with key stakeholders involved in promoting winter tourism.

Under the "One District-One Festival" initiative, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed that a grand festival be organised in each district of the state, reflecting each district's unique identity. He emphasised ensuring participation from eminent district residents, migrants, village heads, and senior officials. Additionally, he directed that a grand international-level festival be organised at the state level, inviting distinguished personalities and members of the diaspora from India and abroad. The Chief Minister stressed the need to maximise public participation in these events.

Chief Minister Dhami was chairing a late-night review meeting on Saturday at the Chief Minister's residence with senior government officials and District Magistrates from all districts to discuss measures for promoting winter tourism.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the development of the Saryu Corridor in Bageshwar. He also instructed that a religious and spiritual site be developed at the origin of the Saryu River, on the lines of Gangotri. Recognising the significant potential for trout, kiwi, and red rice production in Bageshwar, he directed focused efforts to promote these sectors.

The Chief Minister also directed that a grand international-level Yoga Festival be organised through the joint efforts of the state government, private institutions, and social and religious organisations.

He instructed that feedback from tourists, tour operators, hotel owners, and other stakeholders be incorporated into development plans for tourist destinations, ensuring facilities align with tourists' expectations.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that the beautification plans for the Rahu Temple at Paithani in Pauri and the Lakhamandal Temple be implemented swiftly and effectively. Taking note of the aartis being performed at Devprayag and other Prayags and ghats across the state, he instructed that grand aartis be organised at all major religious Prayags and ghats, and that new ghats also be developed.

The Secretary (Tourism) informed the meeting that, on the Chief Minister's instructions, the state government is set to launch a "Snow Leopard Tour" on the Ladakh model to give a new direction to winter tourism in Uttarakhand. Under this initiative, high Himalayan regions such as Gangotri will be selectively opened to tourists during winter, and Snow Leopard tourism will be piloted in Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi.

He said the objective of this initiative is to promote winter tourism and create new local employment opportunities. "The Snow Leopard Tour will boost homestays, local guides, adventure tourism, and other activities, thereby strengthening the economy of border areas."

The Secretary further stated that a comprehensive action plan is being implemented to promote winter tourism, including the Char Dham Yatra, adventure tourism, cultural festivals, and wildlife tourism. The plan includes roadshows in major cities across the country, digital and print media campaigns, live broadcasts of evening aartis from winter abodes, special tour packages, and concessions in hotel and resort tariffs during the winter season.

Under this action plan, adventure activities such as skiing, trekking, paragliding, and rappelling will be organised in areas including Auli, Khaliya Top, and Bedni Dhar. Winter carnivals will be held in Mussoorie, Nainital, and Uttarkashi; an international yoga festival in Rishikesh; and wildlife and Snow Leopard tourism activities in Jim Corbett, Nandhaur, and the Gangotri region. The government's objective is to establish Uttarakhand as a year-round tourism destination. (ANI)

