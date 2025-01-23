Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 23 (ANI): People in different parts of Uttarakhand have lined up outside polling booths on Thursday as voting for the Uttarakhand local body elections is underway.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to help make all the BJP candidates win in the state's civic body polls.

Also Read | Torres Ponzi Scam: Mumbai Police Obtains Interpol Blue Corner Notice Against 8 Ukranian, 1 Turkish National in INR 1,000 Crore Fraud Case, Manhunt for CEO Mohammed Tausif Reyaz Intensifies.

Referring to the BJP government at the centre and state, he asked voters to help form a triple-engine government.

"I appeal to all the people of Uttarakhand; You have always stood by the BJP and formed a double-engine government. You made PM Modi the Prime Minister again. I appeal to all of you to please make all the BJP candidates win in the state municipal corporation election and help form a triple-engine government," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami told ANI.

Also Read | Airtel Prepaid Plans: Telecom Company Revises INR 509 and INR 1,999 Prepaid Plans; Check Plan Benefits, Validity and Other Details.

Dhami stated that the BJP has fulfilled all its promises, adding that the government is working continuously to make Uttarakhand the best state in India.

"We have fulfilled all the promises and are taking forward our vision. We are working continuously to make Uttarakhand the best state in India, under the leadership of PM Modi," Dhami added.

Saurabh Thapliyal, BJP's mayor candidate from Dehradun, said, "I want to appeal to all citizens of Dehradun to cast their votes. This is a festival of democracy. No matter whom they vote for, everyone should vote."

Meanwhile, visuals showed long queues outside polling booths in Haridwar and Dehradun.

These elections will be held for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dhami on Monday appealed to the people to vote in favour of BJP's Dehradun Municipal Corporation mayor candidate Saurabh Thapliyal and all BJP councillor candidates in the upcoming civic polls.

Addressing a gathering at an OBC conference in Dehradun, Dhami highlighted the BJP government's commitment to the upliftment of the exploited, deprived, and backward classes. He emphasised that the benefits of various public welfare schemes launched by the BJP government are reaching every section of society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)