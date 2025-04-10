Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 10 (ANI): As the upcoming Panchayat elections in Assam are set to take place in two phases--on May 2 and May 7--the NDA alliance in the state has geared up for a full-scale electoral battle. Extensive groundwork and preparations have already been made across all levels of the alliance.

Party workers across all levels are now fully prepared to dive into the campaign phase post-nomination. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to address 27 public rallies, while BJP State President Dilip Saikia will lead more than 50 campaign meetings. Other key leaders and alliance members are also expected to participate actively, according to a release from party's office.

To ensure victory for all candidates, BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia has appealed to every party worker to give their best in support of NDA-backed and publicly supported candidates. State-level representatives have been dispatched to Mandal and district levels to hold discussions with alliance partners, and consensus has been reached for candidate selection in respective constituencies, according to the release

Out of the 397 Zila Parishad constituencies, the BJP has already announced the names of candidates for 318 seats through a press conference held last night. Among them, 74 seats have been allocated to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), while other alliance partners have also been offered seats based on mutual understanding and request. President Dilip Saikia emphasized that when alliances are nurtured with sincerity and respect, they become stronger--something vital in a democratic setup. He remarked that merely forming an alliance is not enough; it must be upheld with honesty and dignity. In contrast, he stated, the opposition is creating confusion under the guise of alliance politics and expressed his hope that they too would fight the election with strength.

Following the announcement of the Zila Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat candidates last night, a significant number of candidates were seen filing their nomination papers today. The party also declared candidates for the remaining 5 Zila Parishad constituencies today, out of which 4 have been allotted to women and 1 to a male candidate. With this, a total of 176 seats have now been given to women, reflecting the party's commitment to women's representation. Similarly, seat-sharing for the 2,157 Anchalik Panchayat constituencies was carried out following extensive discussions at the district and mandal levels, the release added.

The Assam State Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Panchayat elections in the state, which will be conducted in two phases across 27 districts.

State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar informed ANI that the first phase of polling will take place on May 2 in 14 districts, while the second phase is set for May 7 in the remaining 13 districts. The counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25,007 polling stations. (ANI)

