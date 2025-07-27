Amaravati, Jul 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as part of his five-day visit to Singapore, met the Indian High Commissioner and several investors on Sunday and showcased the state's vast potential.

He said that Andhra Pradesh is the most suitable destination for global investments, highlighting strengths in the green energy, electronics, ports, logistics and manufacturing sectors.

"Andhra Pradesh offers abundant opportunities for investment across multiple sectors," said Naidu in an official release.

The CM held talks with Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule, who shared insights into Singapore's achievements in diverse areas, its robust economic growth and the effective public policies being implemented there.

Naidu shared details of the state's newly introduced policies, aimed at attracting investments across various sectors. The state has set an ambitious target of producing 160 gigawatts of green energy, he added.

He informed the High Commissioner that green hydrogen projects have already been launched in Visakhapatnam (in partnership with NTPC) and Kakinada.

Under the India Quantum Mission, Andhra Pradesh is set to establish the country's 'first-ever Quantum Valley' in Amaravati, said Naidu, adding that global tech leader Google is setting up a data center in Visakhapatnam.

Highlighting Andhra's industrial potential, the CM said Rayalaseema is ideal for defence and aerospace units and urged support to make the state a gateway for Singaporean investments.

Ambule informed the CM that on several sectors, the Singaporean companies are exploring investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, including electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, shipbuilding, port operations, data centers and pharmaceuticals.

According to the release, major Asia-Pacific firms headquartered in Singapore, including STT (ST Telemedia)--which specialises in digital infrastructure and data centers and Keppel Corporation--which operates in infrastructure, energy, and urban development have shown interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, Equinix, a global leader in data centers and internet connectivity services and PSA International-a port operating company and logistics firms have shown interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting also focused on collaboration in fields such as artificial intelligence, startups, medical device research, and academic partnerships between universities in the southern state and Singapore.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh shared plans for expanding higher education institutions while Municipal Minister P Narayana presented state's housing schemes, inspired by Singapore's successful public housing model.

Later, Naidu met the representatives from Surbana Jurong, a global urban infrastructure company who has shown interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh and invited them to join large-scale housing projects under the state's "Housing for All" initiative.

The CM explained that the state is focusing on infrastructure development projects and highlighted the development of 20 ports and 15 airports, positioning itself as a logistics hub.

Similarly, Eversendai Engineering, a Malaysia-based construction firm, has shown interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh after its chairman Tan Sri Dato' AK Nathan met Naidu.

They discussed plans to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing factory and integrated training center in the state, with Visakhapatnam or Krishnapatnam shortlisted as possible locations.

The proposed factory, spread over two lakh square meters, will aid nationwide product distribution, boost industrial growth, and create large-scale employment opportunities across Andhra Pradesh's emerging industrial zones, said the release.

Eversendai also expressed interest in Amaravati's infrastructure projects and proposed a structural engineering training center with IIT Tirupati and IIIT Sri City as knowledge partners.

