New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Thursday, visited the Tara Devi Temple in Shimla on the first day of the New Year, where he offered prayers and sought blessings from the Goddess Tara Mata for his resolutions and commitments.

Speaking to ANI after the temple visit, Chief Minister Sukhu said that over the past three years, the state government had faced three major challenges: economic crisis, political instability, and natural disasters, but had successfully overcome all of them.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set for January Launch: Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Routes, Ticket Prices and Features; Check Full Details.

"In the last three years, the state government has had to go through three big challenges. The first was the economic situation of Himachal Pradesh, as the state was under a heavy debt burden, which we managed. The second major challenge was political, where the opposition tried to topple the government by attempting to buy MLAs, but we overcame that as well and returned stronger with 40 MLAs. The third challenge was natural disasters, which we also faced and moved ahead," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would move forward in the New Year with fresh resolutions to build a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Indore Water Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Report From State Government Over Bhagirathpura's Contaminated Water Issue.

"Today, the state government will move ahead with new resolutions to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. That is why I came to the Tara Devi Temple to seek blessings. Himachal Pradesh is a land of gods and goddesses, and with their blessings, we will move forward," he said.

Recalling his commitment made three years ago, Sukhu said his government had come not for "satta sukh" (enjoying power) but for "vyavastha parivartan" (systemic transformation).

"Three years ago, I had said that we came to power not for the pleasures of authority but for systemic change. Due to certain rules, small works of common people used to get stuck, causing difficulties. We removed and simplified those rules," he said.

On the fight against drug abuse, the Chief Minister said that while heroin use was not yet widespread, the menace of 'chitta' posed a serious concern, especially due to its impact from the Punjab border.

"We have started working on three levels. First is awareness, because youth who are the future are being targeted and drawn into drugs. We must save them, and for this, we have involved the younger generation in awareness campaigns. Second is strict action against suppliers of chitta. Third, if someone has fallen into drug addiction, we must not label them as criminals but rehabilitate and reintegrate them into the mainstream. This is our responsibility," Sukhu said.

He added that strict action would be taken against any government employee found involved in the illegal drug trade.

Speaking about the state's financial condition, Sukhu said the New Year comes with renewed resolve to work faster and ensure government schemes reach the common and poor people.

"When we came to power, the state was under a debt of Rs 76,000 crore, and there was a liability of Rs 10,000 crore due to the Sixth Pay Commission. We faced all these challenges. During the BJP government's tenure, the revenue deficit grant was around Rs 11,000 crore, but we received only Rs 3,200 crore. Despite this, we managed to gradually carry out all works," he said.

He expressed satisfaction that the state economy had begun moving towards self-reliance.

"Certainly, to repay old debt, we are taking fresh loans, and we are trapped in a debt cycle. To come out of this, we are moving ahead with fiscal discipline and financial prudence," the Chief Minister said.

On losses due to natural disasters over the last two to three years, Sukhu said 2025 had been particularly challenging and stressed the need for scientific studies.

"Climate change has definitely begun affecting Himachal Pradesh. We never used to see so many cloudbursts earlier. The temperature has increased by around one to one-and-a-half degrees. The impact seen in 2023-24 continued into 2025-26, and we are trying to recover from the losses caused by these disasters," he said.

He pointed out that the state's resources are limited and highlighted the impact of GST on Himachal's revenue.

"Earlier, we used to get Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore as weightage, but now it has reduced to around Rs 600 crore because GST is consumer-based and not production-state-based," he said.

The Chief Minister said he expects the central government to fulfil its commitments.

"I expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the Rs 1,500 crore that was announced for Himachal Pradesh," Sukhu said.

Raising concerns over apple growers, Sukhu said the recent trade agreement allowing concessions on apple imports could adversely affect Himachal's apple economy.

"I will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue. I want Himachal's apple farmers not to suffer. Some policy should be brought so that when our apple crop enters the market, it is not adversely impacted," he said.

Calling Himachal Pradesh, the lungs and "water bowl of North India," Sukhu said the state has recognised its natural wealth and is fighting for its rights, confident of success.

"With the blessings of gods and goddesses and a new vision, we have come to the temple to strengthen the process of systemic change. The blessings of gods and goddesses have always been with Congress governments. The biggest example is when our government fell, it was their blessings that helped us rise from 34 to 40 MLAs," he said.

On the blast reported near a police station in Nalagarh, the Chief Minister clarified that it was not a terror-related incident.

"There is no question of a big bomb or terrorist incident. The blast occurred at a place where scrap was stored. It could be due to gas or some other reason. The Forensic Science Laboratory team is investigating, and details will be shared after the report. As of now, there is no cause for concern," Sukhu said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)