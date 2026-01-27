Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur late Monday evening, met with people during a public grievance redressal program on Tuesday morning after spending the night at the Gorakhnath Temple.

He listened carefully to the people who had come with their problems and read their applications. Politely, he said, "Don't worry, your problems will be resolved." During the 'Janta Darshan', the Chief Minister instructed the officials present there to pay sensitive attention to the problems of every aggrieved person and ensure their quick, high-quality, and transparent resolution.

Also Read | Haryana Board Exams 2026 Date Sheet: HBSE Releases Timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 Examinations at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Download PDFs.

During the public grievance redressal program held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan the Chief Minister listened to the problems of about 200 people and instructed officials to resolve them.

The Chief Minister himself approached the people seated on chairs. With a friendly demeanour, he asked each person, "Where are you from? What is the matter?" and listened to their problems one by one.

Also Read | Bank Strike Today: Banking Services Disrupted As Bank Employees Go on Nationwide Strike Demanding 5-Day Work Week (Watch Videos).

He assured them that he would ensure the resolution of all their problems, and there is no need for anyone to be worried or anxious. Handing over the applications to the officials, he instructed that every problem should be resolved in a timely, high-quality, and satisfactory manner. Regarding complaints of land encroachment, he ordered strict legal action.

As always, this time too, many people came to the public grievance redressal program seeking financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. The Chief Minister told them that lack of funds would not be an obstacle to treatment; the government would provide ample financial assistance.

He instructed the officials to expedite the process of obtaining hospital estimates for treatment and send them to the government. Sufficient funds will be provided from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund for treatment.

CM Yogi Adityanath showed affection towards the children who had come with their families to the public grievance redressal program. He encouraged them to go to school and study. The Chief Minister also gave chocolates to the children. CM Yogi also performs cow service at the temple's cowshed.

During his visit to Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath followed his traditional routine. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and bowing before the statue of his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, he went for a walk around the temple premises. He visited the temple's cowshed and performed cow service. In the cowshed, CM Yogi called out to the cows by their names. When the cows came near him, he affectionately petted them and fed them bread and jaggery with his own hands.

When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at the Gorakhnath Temple's cowshed, a peacock also came near him. CM Yogi also showered affection on the peacock in the cowshed. He broke small pieces of bread and fed the peacock with his own hands. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)