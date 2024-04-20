New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore has procured a low-field portable MRI scanner that is AI-powered and can be moved from one place to another with the help of a joystick.

"A Hyperfine Swoop low-field portable MRI scanner was procured recently, making CMC Vellore the first hospital in the country to have this state-of-the-art, AI-powered scanner; magnetic field of only 0.064 T, making it safer and more energy-efficient than traditional MRI scanners," the official X handle of CMC Vellore posted.

"With power consumption of just 900 watts, equivalent to that of a coffee machine, the low-field scanner does not require cryogens, is easily portable and can be moved from one facility to another, even to the patient's bedside, using joystick control," CMC Vellore added.

The CMC Vellore further informed that the scanner is currently approved for research use in the country.

"Equipped with advanced image processing and deep learning algorithms for producing high-quality MRI images, the scanner is currently approved for research use in the country," it said. (ANI)

