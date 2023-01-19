New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday said it traced the co-passenger of a car that allegedly hit and killed a 30-year-old IIT student and injured his friend.

The co-passenger has been identified as Yogesh (31). He is being questioned in connection with the incident, it said.

"So far, we have not found any involvement of Yogesh in the accident. He was just a co-passenger. We are questioning him and getting his statement recorded in connection with the incident," a senior police officer said.

Avihant Sherawat, who was driving the car, has already been arrested, police said, adding his medical examination has been done and he will be produced before a court. Sherawat is a resident of Mahipalpur.

On Tuesday night, Ashraf Nawaz Khan and Ankur Shukla (29) were hit by a car when they were crossing road after having dinner at a restaurant in SDA market, the officer said.

Khan died during treatment at the Safdarjung hospital while Shukla is admitted to Max hospital in Saket with a fractured leg, he said.

Both were doing PhD from IIT Delhi, police said.

We are looking for the CCTV footage in and around the crime scene to establish the sequence of the incident, they said.

