Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused a prayer by the West Bengal government for an interim stay on the single bench's injunction order on investigation by state CID into a coal pilferage case, which is already being probed by the CBI.

The vacation bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Apurba Sinha Roy noted that investigation by the central agency has substantially progressed in the matter and an initial charge sheet has been filed.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 46 Junior Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at aai.aero.

Refusing the prayer of the state for a stay on the single bench order that injuncted the state CID investigation in the coal pilferage case, the high court directed that the matter will appear before a regular bench four weeks after the Puja vacation.

It directed that affidavit-in-opposition be filed to the stay application within two weeks after the vacation and reply to it, if any, by the state and the CID be filed before the next hearing.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase I of Rs 856 Crore 'Mahakal Lok' Corridor in Ujjain (Watch Video).

The division bench observed that permitting investigation by another agency may result in multiplicity of the proceedings and may give rise to conflicting results.

"It would be a piquant situation if the state agency is permitted to continue investigation and files a police report seeking discharge of persons who are accused in the initial charge sheet of the CBI," the court said.

The single bench had passed the injunction on the investigation by the CID on a petition by BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari, who challenged a summons by the CID to him as witness in its investigation in the case, claiming that the state agency cannot probe a matter which is already being investigated by the CBI.

Deputy Solicitor General, appearing for the CBI, submitted before the court that the investigating agency has conducted the probe in terms of orders passed by the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court.

He submitted that an initial charge sheet has already been filed against accused persons and that further probe in the matter is in progress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)