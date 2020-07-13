New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued a 60-year-old Pakistani national who had suffered a stroke on board a merchant navy ship off the Vizag coast, the maritime security agency said in a statement.

The Coast Guard said the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Chennai received a distress call at 10.30 pm on Sunday from Merchant Vessel Haykal that the master of the ship, Hashain Badar, a Pakistani national, had suffered a stroke and was bedridden.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports Spike of 1,435 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

The ship with 29 crew members -- nine Pakistani nationals, 18 Indians, one Myanmarese and one Russian -- was enroute Gopalpur in Odisha.

Accordingly, the ICG ship Rani Rashmoni which was on a routine mission was diverted for assistance and reached at 4.30 am on Monday.

Also Read | Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Improves to 63.02% After 18,850 People Recover From COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours.

“The patient was disembarked and taken to Apollo Hospital. He is said to be stable and under observation,” the statement added.

The Coast Guard is a nodal agency for undertaking maritime search and rescue operations in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)