Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued to sweep most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, while a thick blanket of fog enveloped many places in the region, reducing visibility

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced their minimums at 7.5, 7 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature of Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 5.4, 7.2, 8.6 and 7.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded their respective minimums at 8.6, 8 and 8.5 degrees Celsius, up to five degrees above normal, the official said.

The minimum temperatures of Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were 10.6, 9, 8.5, 9.3, 5.4 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts including Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Faridkot and Karnal in the morning, reducing visibility, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)