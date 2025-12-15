New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Major General Ali Saif Humaid Al Kaabi, Commander of the Presidential Guard of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi on Monday, marking the beginning of his four-day official visit to India aimed at strengthening bilateral defence ties.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi formally welcomed the visiting dignitary at the ceremony, which showcased the professional camaraderie and mutual respect between the armed forces of both nations.

Earlier in the day, Major General Al Kaabi paid solemn tributes to India's fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The gesture symbolised the shared values of honour, sacrifice, and service that underpin the armed forces of India and the UAE.

In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote, "Major General Ali Saif Humaid Alkaabi, Commander of the Presidential Guard of the United Arab Emirates, today paid solemn tributes to India's #Bravehearts by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, #NewDelhi. He also reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour at #SouthBlock."

"Major General Ali Saif Humaid Alkaabi is on a four-day official visit to India from 15 -19 December 2025. The ceremonies reflected the shared military ethos, mutual respect and camaraderie between India and the UAE, underscoring the strong, enduring and growing defence partnership between the two nations," the post futher read.

The visiting commander also reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour at South Block, a key administrative complex housing the Ministry of Defence and other strategic establishments. The ceremonial events highlighted the deep-rooted camaraderie and professional bonding between the Indian Armed Forces and the UAE Presidential Guard.

Major General Al Kaabi is on an official visit to India from December 15 to 19, during which he is expected to hold a series of high-level interactions with senior Indian defence officials. (ANI)

