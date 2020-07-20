Patna (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey held a meeting with the central team of Union Health Ministry on Monday.

"Conducted a meeting with the central team of the Union Health Ministry at the auditorium of the main secretariat," Mangal Pandey tweeted.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Covaxin Human Trials Begins at Redkar Hospital in North Goa, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said that a central team has been deployed to Bihar to assist the state in the assessment of COVID management and to provide all necessary support.

The team consists of Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr Neeraj Nischal of Medicine Department AIIMS (Delhi). The team reached Bihar on July 19.

Also Read | Pune Reports 2,601 COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

A total of 349 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 27,455. There are 9,732 active COVID-19 cases in Bihar, 17,535 recovered cases and 187 deaths, said the state health department.

A total of 10,118 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and 3,88,626 samples tested so far, said Bihar health department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)