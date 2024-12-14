Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held at the Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, Hyderabad on Saturday in which a total of 204 cadets graduated, which included 178 men and 26 women.

The event marked the successful culmination of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of the Flying and Ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to an official release, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh,, was the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the parade, who conferred the President's Commission to the graduating flight cadets.

The CAS was received by Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command and Air Marshal S Shrinivas, Commandant, AFA. The RO was presented with a General Salute by the parade followed by an impressive march past.

The release mentioned that on the occasion, nine officers from the Indian Navy, nine officers from the Indian Coast Guard and one officer from a friendly foreign country were also awarded 'Wings' on successful completion of flying training.

"This day will be remembered in the annals of IAF history, with the first batch of Weapon Systems branch officers being commissioned into the IAF. The ceremony was witnessed by dignitaries as well as the proud family members of the graduating officers," the release stated.

The pinnacle of the parade was the 'Commissioning Ceremony' during which the graduating cadets were awarded their 'Rank' by the RO. An Oath was administered to the graduating officers by the Commandant of the Academy whereby they pledged to safeguard the sovereignty and honour of the country. The graduating parade was interspersed with a well-coordinated and synchronized flypast by four types of trainer aircraft that comprised Pilatus PC-7 MkII, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft.

"In recognition of their exceptional performance across various training disciplines, the RO gave away awards to the graduating officers. Flying Officer Parag Dhankar from the Flying branch was awarded the coveted 'President's Plaque' and the 'Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour' for standing first in the overall order of merit in the pilots' course. Flying Officer Ram Prasad Gurjar was awarded the 'President's Plaque' for standing first in the overall order of merit in the Ground duty branch," the release said.

Addressing the parade, the RO complimented all on the parade for the high standards and appreciated their immaculate turnout and crisp drill movements. Congratulating the graduating officers, the RO brought out that the pre-commissioning training has transformed the cadets into disciplined, confident and learned individuals and equipped them with the required skills, psyche and attitude. The CAS brought out the relevance of aerospace power in the fast-evolving nature of warfare.

He emphasised the criticality of cohesion and teamwork. He also advised them of the importance of remaining fighting fit and working with utmost dedication and integrity throughout their careers.

"You are the future leaders and commanders, and you will chart the destiny of the IAF," he said to all passing-out officers.

The parade culminated with the newly commissioned officer "Pratham Pag" into the Air Force, marching in two columns to the resonant notes of martial marching tunes. One of the most emotive moments was the first salute given to them by their immediate juniors. A captivating display by a PC-7 MK-II, SU-30 MKI aircraft and synchronous aerobatics by the Sarang helicopter display team and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) formed part of the grand finale of the CGP.

"The commissioning ceremony remains significant in the life of Air Force officers as they earn the President's Commission in the presence of their proud parents and family members. It becomes the most memorable day in their career which marks the beginning of a life filled with honour, pride and dignity in service of the nation," the release said. (ANI)

