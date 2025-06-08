Chandigarh [India], June 8 (ANI): In a remarkable display of medical expertise, the Chandimandir Command Hospital of Western Command saved the life of a serving soldier airlifted from Kargil with a life-threatening condition.

The soldier, who was experiencing severe respiratory distress, was diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary thromboembolism, a high-altitude related emergency condition. A team of medical specialists, led by Lt Col Purushotham, provided timely diagnosis and emergency treatment, including clot dissolution, according to a release from PRO Defence Chandigarh.

The patient's life was saved due to prompt action, and he is currently stable and recovering on oxygen support.

The successful airlift of the soldier from Kargil to Command Hospital Chandimandir was made possible by the Indian Air Force's An-32 aircraft, which executed the mission at the edge of its performance envelope, showcasing exceptional professionalism and dedication.

This remarkable feat is a testament to the exceptional medical care provided by the Command Hospital, demonstrating its commitment to saving lives and serving those who serve the nation, release added. (ANI)

