New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The price for a commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 135 with immediate effect from today. With the latest reduction, a 19-kg commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2219.

Prior to the reduction in prices, the commercial LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 2454 in Kolkata, Rs 2306 in Mumbai, and Rs 2507 in Chennai. After the respite, the rate for a commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata is now Rs 2322, Rs 2171.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 2373 in Chennai.

This reduction in price is only valid for commercial ones, and not the domestic LPG cylinders.

Earlier, in the first week of May, the price of an LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 50.On May 1, the price of a 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50.

Last month, on May 1, Oil marketing companies organized more than 5000 LPG panchayats on the occasion of Ujjwala Diwas, where apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of LPG, all-out efforts were made to maximize customer enrolment. (ANI)

