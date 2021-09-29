New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the roll-out of the 'PM POSHAN', a scheme approved by the Union Cabinet earlier in the day, will play a crucial role in fighting malnutrition.

"We are committed to doing everything possible to fight the menace of malnutrition. Today's Cabinet decision on PM-POSHAN is a crucial one, benefitting the youth of India," he said.

The scheme will provide hot cooked meals to students of elementary classes in government and government-aided schools across the country. The existing mid-day meal scheme will be subsumed into the PM Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme with the addition of several new components.

Reacting to other Cabinet decisions, Modi said the doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line will solve traffic problems and benefit the people of Saurashtra.

The government on Wednesday approved the doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat and the Nimach-Ratlam railway line in Madhya Pradesh.

The doubling of the line in the Madhya Pradesh region will boost social and economic progress and tourism as well.

