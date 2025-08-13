New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Congress in charge of Odisha, Ajay Kumar Lallu, speaking on the four semiconductor projects approved in Odisha, Punjab & Andhra Pradesh by the government, pulled up data on the safety concerns of women and claimed that industrial projects will be unsuccessful, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Odisha is not safe. Within one month, four women have died. In a state where common people and women are not safe, and where there is lawlessness, if you try to invite an industry or industrialist, it won't be successful. BJP knows only how to do events; they have nothing to do on the ground," said Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the four new semiconductor projects worth Rs 4,594 crore in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

This project, under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), was initiated to push India's chip-making ambitions.

"Four new semiconductor projects have been approved. You know that six projects are already approved, and four new ones have been added to it today (Tuesday). These are in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, at an investment of Rs 4,594 Crore," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Emphasising the impact of Rahul Gandhi's vote threat expose, Ajay Lallu, speaking to ANI, said, "With the slogan of 'vote chor gaddi chhodd', a movement has been initiated across the country. Rahul Gandhi has exposed the EC. Vote theft is being discussed across the country."

"I can confidently say that the candidates in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are posting about fake votes on social media. Until there is action against EC and our Govt removes them from power, our fight will continue," he said.

Earlier, on Monday, the Delhi Police detained Congress MPs, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and a host of other INDIA bloc leaders. The police foiled their march to the Election Commission to protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

