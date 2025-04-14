Bengaluru (Karnatka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Karnatka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that communities were trying to protect their interests in view of the caste census, and there was nothing wrong with that.

"Veerashaiva Mahasabha is trying to protect its community's interests, why should we criticise them? They can put forward their stand as per the Constitutional provisions," he said while referring to the criticism of the caste census by Shamanur Shivashankarappa. He was replying to a question on Veerashaiva Mahasabha forming an experts' committee to study the caste census.

"The Chief Minister has informed that a discussion would be allowed on the caste census in the Legislative Assembly. It is very transparent; what else can be done?"

Asked about his statement before the election backing the Vokkaliga community with respect to the caste census, he said, "I am the President of the KPCC now; it is my responsibility to ensure justice for everyone."

When asked about the caste census, which has put the number of Vokkaligas at 61 lakh, he said, "I am just the President of the KPCC."

"Bengaluru Karaga is a symbol of communal harmony, there is a visit to Dargha also during the Karaga procession. Politics should not be done in the name of religion and temples. There are regulations for Karaga releasing grants. It can't be just handed over to anyone and everyone. The responsibility lies with the DC, and he will allocate the funds accordingly," he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, in response to allegations by the Karnataka State Contractors Association regarding increasing interference by middlemen and halted payments in government departments, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that some contractors had approached legislators in their constituencies to request the release of pending payments.

Clarifying the situation on bill payments, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government had been unable to clear only about 10-15 per cent of the bills. He also criticised the previous BJP government, claiming that during its tenure, pending bills had exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore. (ANI)

