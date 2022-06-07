Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) Renowned composer Ricky Kej's Grammy medallion which was stuck with the Customs in Bengaluru for more than two months will finally be reaching him after he poured out his woes on the social media.

Kej, who won his second Grammy award for his album 'Divine Tides' in April this year, took to Twitter to Tuesday to highlight his situation. Subsequently, the Customs responded by asking him to provide tracking details and said the medallion would be delivered on Wednesday.

"Request urgent help @ChennaiCustoms @mumbaicus1 @CommrBlrCityCus @Customs_India. I recently won a Grammy Award, my medallion is stuck in Customs Bengaluru for over 2 month. @FedEx @FedExHelp @FedExIndia is nonresponsive and not helpful. Could you please help me get my medal?” the music composer tweeted.

He also appealed to Twitteratti not to blame the Customs for this as he felt the officials may not be aware of the product or its purpose.

"They (Customs officials) are probably following procedure. The motive of this tweet was to let them know of the package, and hopefully they will release it to me," Kej tweeted.

Soon, the Customs replied asking him to provide the tracking number or any reference for early clearance. It also asked the courier and shipping company FedEx to track the consignment.

It also said, "Please note as informed by @blrcustoms that the authorised courier FedEx had not filed the Bill of entry for clearance till date. They have been asked to do so immediately."

In a subsequent tweet, Kej wrote: "Good news: Thanks to the quick, swift intervention by the Customs of India, my Medallion has cleared customs and will be delivered tomorrow. Just got a call from Fedex. This would not be possible without the Customs officials going over & above their duty to ensure this is done."

Ricky Kej in association with Stewart Copeland composed 'Divine Tides' album, which comprises nine songs.

The maestro had won his first Grammy award along with Wouter Kellerman for his album "Winds of Samsara" in the new age album category.

