India News | 'Confidential' Legal Issue Needs Resolution Before Mallya's Extradition Can Be Arranged: UK

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Britain has said there is a further legal issue that needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallya's extradition can be arranged.

A spokesperson of the British High Commission said on Thursday that the issue was confidential and they cannot estimate how long this issue will take to resolve.

The spokesperson said Vijay Mallya last month lost his appeal against extradition, and was refused leave to appeal further to the UK Supreme Court.

"However, there is a further legal issue that needs resolving before Mallya's extradition can be arranged. Under United Kingdom law, extradition cannot take place until it is resolved. The issue is confidential and we cannot go into any detail. We cannot estimate how long this issue will take to resolve. We are seeking to deal with this as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

The Government of India has been in touch with the United Kingdom over the next step in the process of extraditing fugitive businessman, who was refused permission in May to appeal to UK's highest court against a ruling to extradite him to face charges of defrauding a consortium of Indian banks of more than Rs 11,000 crore.

Earlier, sources had termed as a "positive step" Mallya losing his application to appeal in the UK's Supreme Court against his extradition. Mallya was on May 14 refused permission to appeal to UK's highest court against a ruling to extradite him.

The application was filed weeks after the High Court in London -- the UK's second-highest court -- dismissed Mallya's appeal against a lower court ruling that he should be sent to India to face charges of defrauding Indian banks relating to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2012.

Meanwhile, Mallya has also urged the Central government to accept his offer to repay 100 per cent of his loan dues and close the case against him. (ANI)

