Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Congress candidate Nagraj Meena is leading with a margin of 377 votes in Dhariawad Assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district.

BJP candidate Khet Singh is trailing behind Meena.

The counting of votes polled in Dhairawad and Vallabhnagar began at respective district headquarters at 8 am amid tight security.

Voting for the bypolls was held on October 30.PTI SDA

