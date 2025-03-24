Ranchi, Mar 24 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Monday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka has given reservations to the Muslim community in public contracts by snatching the OBC quota as part of its "appeasement politics".

The decision is contrary to the spirit of social justice, he alleged.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 24th Roza of Ramzan on March 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"The Congress government in Karnataka has become so blind in the politics of appeasement that it has given 4 per cent reservation to the Muslim community in government contracts by snatching the reservation of OBC community," Marandi posted on X.

He alleged the decision under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, who "roams the entire country with the 'red book' of the Constitution and sheds crocodile tears" for the OBC community, is not only the height of minority appeasement but also a blatant attack on the constitutional rights of the OBC, SC and ST communities.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde Row: Maharashtra Government To Probe CDR, Bank Transactions of Comedian.

Karnataka Assembly on Friday passed a Bill to provide 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

Marandi further wrote, "Is this the Congress's so-called "social justice" -- where the rights of the majority deprived sections are snatched away to play the politics of appeasement?"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)