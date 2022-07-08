Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Friday met Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and informed him that at least four legislators from the state had received 'extortion threats' in recent weeks.

Later, in a statement, the Congress Working Committee member and former Union minister said three opposition legislators and one from the ruling BJP had received the threats on their mobile phones from unknown callers.

During the meeting, Selja urged the Governor to direct the state government to immediately enhance security of these MLAs and nab the culprits at the earliest.

In a memorandum, she also demanded a high-level inquiry into this case under the supervision of a sitting high court judge.

Selja claimed the situation in Haryana was so bad that even the public representatives were not safe.

"MLAs receiving threats one after the other is proof of the collapsed law and order in the state," she alleged.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated so much that the common man was feeling threatened.

"In the last few days, at least three MLAs have received threats," he said.

"It seems as if the government has given up. Apart from enjoying power and carrying out new scams, the coalition parties are not concerned with anything," the Leader of the Opposition in the state alleged.

