New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Top Congress leaders will meet on Thursday here to deliberate on the party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" slated to begin from October 2.

All AICC general secretaries, in-charges of various states and PCC presidents have been asked to attend the meeting by Congress general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopalat at the party headquarters on July 14, sources said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Asks Centre to Consider Introduction of Bail Act to Streamline Release of Accused.

The Congress leaders will also discuss the upcoming organisational programs of the party, including organisational elections which are underway, sources said.

The Congress would also hold another meeting to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting July 18.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Appoints Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha as Chairman of Advisory Committee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)