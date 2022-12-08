New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Thursday demanded that the government come out with a statement over the alleged ransomware attack that affected AIIMS servers, saying the issue concerns national security.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, the Congress MP alleged that the "hacking" of AIIMS servers came to light on November 22.

It is suspected that the data of five crore patients have been hacked, she claimed, adding that the matter concerns national security.

Ranjan said medical health records of VIPs, including present and former prime ministers, are stored in the hospital and added that "hackers were targeting the health sector".

The MP urged the government to come out with a statement on the matter.

Several other MPs present in the House associated themselves with the issue.

