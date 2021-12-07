Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the proposed rally of the Congress against rising inflation on December 12 here will be "beginning of NDA government's downfall" and mark the "victory" of his party in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls.

He said it will be a historic rally for which grand preparation are being made.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen Jaipur "very wisely" for it, Gehlot said.

He said inflation is hitting every citizen of the country, which is a result of the government's economic policies.

"That's why I said that this rally will mark the beginning of downfall of the NDA government and this rally will also be the beginning of the victory of the Congress in the next election in Rajasthan. I have received feedback that there is enthusiasm among the people," Gehlot told reporters here on Monday.

He said a large number of people will come (to the rally) and "give a message that it is the beginning of NDA's downfall".

The chief minister once again targeted Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders for "speaking lies to mislead people".

"I have been seeing that BJP leaders are speaking without any logic and fact. They are doing unrestrained propaganda," Gehlot alleged.

He further said, "A party like the BJP is ruling the country today and security of its candidates gets forfeited in election. Candidates are getting third and fourth positions in election. You can imagine why it is so. Because they have no logic, no facts, they resort to falsehood."

