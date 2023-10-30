India News | Congress Alleges MP Government Guilty of Many Scams in 18 Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government has committed huge scams in the last 18 years.

Shrinate made the remark while addressing a press conference at Congress office in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

"CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government has committed big scams in the last 18 years. There is no sector left where scams have not taken place. Vyapam scam that ruined the future of crores of children, Patwari scam, school dress scam of 43 lakh children, 50,000 fake marriage scam, nutrition scam, farmers' compensation scam, there have been more than 250 scams. Apart from this, the Shivraj government has committed a scam with the growth rate of Madhya Pradesh. Statistics clearly show that there has been a scam of about Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh crore in the growth rate," Shrinate said.

"The revenue of the state is not increasing, why is the growth rate of the state being increased by ignoring two years of Covid-19? The reason for this is if more development is shown then more loans are taken," she alleged.

The Congress spokesperson further said, "On one hand, the Shivraj government kept saying that during its tenure the state is progressing everywhere, its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is increasing by leaps and bounds. On the other hand, the NITI Aayog of the Central Government states that about 35 percent of the people of Madhya Pradesh are below the poverty line."

"According to the National Family Health Survey in Madhya Pradesh, 37 percent of children under five years of age are malnourished. Ujjwala Yojana gas connections were given to those people who live below the poverty line and the number of such families is 82 lakh. The Parliamentary Committee of the Agriculture Ministry states that a farmer in Madhya Pradesh earns Rs 55 a day. That is, all the health and social indices show that the state has been pushed into the pit of poverty, then for whom and where is this growth rate increasing," questioned Shrinate.

She also alleged, "The Shivraj government drowned the state in the pit of debt. A loan of Rs 40,000 was being imposed on every child born in the state. The debt and other liabilities of the state increased to Rs 422009.37 crore in the budget year of 2023-24. That means the per capita loan is around Rs 40,000 and the growth rate of loan is more than the growth rate of revenue receipts of the state."

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

