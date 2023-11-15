Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) The Congress has expelled more than a dozen rebel leaders who are contesting the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan against party candidates.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa issued orders expelling such leaders from the party for six years.

According to party spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi, the expelled leaders included Joharilal Meena, Rahul Kumar Meena and Sheela Meena in Rajgarh-Laxmangarh, Gopal Baheti in Pushkar, Habibur Rahman in Nagaur, Virendra Beniwal in Lunkaransar, Khiladi Lal Bairwa in Baseri, and Dr Param Navdeep Singh in Sangaria.

Polling in all 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

