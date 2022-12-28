New Delhi, December 28: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked the government, saying the fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked and the society is being "divided by hate".

Addressing party leaders and workers at the 138th foundation day of the Congress at the AICC headquarters here, he said the people of the country are being hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered. Congress Foundation Day 2022: India's Grand Old Party Set to Celebrate Its 138th Formation Day Today, See Pics From AICC Office in Delhi.

Mallikarjun Kharge Speech on Congress Foundation Day:

LIVE: 138th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress at AICC HQ. #CongressFoundationDay https://t.co/j5m8Ax6Wqc — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2022

He also said that India progressed due to Congress' approach of inclusion and taking everyone along. India not only emerged as a successful and strong democracy but within few decades it became a super power in economic, nuclear and strategic areas, Kharge said, adding, it is among the top nations of the world in agriculture, education, medical, IT and services sector. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge Intensifies Efforts To Strengthen Congress Ahead of General Polls, Likely To Begin Tour of States.

"This did not happen on its own. This happened due to Congress' faith in democracy and our inclusive ideology of taking everyone along and due to our full faith in the Constitution that gives equal rights and opportunities to all," he told the gathering.

"The fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked. The society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered," he charged. Kharge also unfurled the party's flag at the AICC headquarters in the presence of former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders and workers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)