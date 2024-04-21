Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Days after 29 Naxals were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that it is the Congress party which has instigated youth to fight in the name of Naxalism and extremism.

In his address in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Congress is the name of scam, Congress is the name of terrorism, Congress is the name of Naxalism, in the era when youth should have a tablet in their hands, should have a good book, should have the passion to take the world forward, this is what Congress has taught to the children of that age. They put pistols in their hands and instigated them to fight in the name of Naxalism, in the name of terrorism, in the name of extremism."

Emphasizing India's growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past decade, Yogi said that the country has witnessed huge transformation in the last ten years.

"It was Raman Singh's government who started giving rice to the poor at 1 rupee per kilo and now it is PM Modi's government who has given free ration to 80 crore Indians," Yogi said.

Yogi highlighted the contrast between the previous Congress administration and the current regime under PM Modi. He pointed out that in the past, the poor suffered from hunger and women faced security issues.

However, under PM Modi's leadership, significant strides have been made.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, 60 crore Indians have been given the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Jan Dhan accounts were opened for the 50 crore poor, 12 crore Indians availed the benefits of Kisan Samman Nidhi, 12 crore Indians got toilet facilities at home, 10 crore houses got Ujjawala cylinders, four crore houses for poor were build, 56 lakh houses for poor were build by the Uttar Pradesh government".

Launching an attack on the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh, CM Yogi said that 18 lakh people were deprived of housing facilities in Chhattisgarh because Centre wanted to give the money but the previous Congress government of Chhattisgarh did not take it. (ANI)

