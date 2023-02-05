New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Saluting Sant Ravidas ji on his birth anniversary, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged to protect the values of humanity, mutual brotherhood and equality in line with the lessons taught by the saint.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

"Saint Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas Ji taught the lesson of the true religion - of humanity, mutual brotherhood and equality to society. These values strengthened the foundation of our constitution," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet on Sunday.

"Saluting Shri Ravidas ji on his birth anniversary today; Let us pledge to protect these values," she added.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the people on the eve of Sant Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary.

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidasji," the President said in her message.

She further said that Sant Ravidas worked for the upliftment of the downtrodden. (ANI)

