New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday wished for the safety of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel and urged the Government to provide proper compensation to them.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, 41 workers are trapped in the tunnel in Silkyara, Uttarkashi for 12 days. The news is that the ongoing operation to save them is moving towards success and there is hope that everyone will come out safely soon.We pray to God that all the labour brothers come out as soon as possible and reach their homes in good health. The prayers of the entire country are with them.The government is requested to provide proper compensation and help to them who risk their lives day and night to serve the nation".

The rescue of 41 workers trapped in the tunnel is in the final stretch of digging. The rescue operations entered 12th day on Thursday.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Silkyara Tunnel (Uttarakashi) and offered prayers at a temple that has been built at the main entrance of the tunnel where rescue operations to bring out the trapped workers are underway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called up Dhami and sought information about the ongoing rescue operation of 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel.

Giving a sigh of relief to the kin of workers and fellow countrymen, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force, Atul Karwal on Thursday said that the multi-agency rescue operations to provide a safe passage to 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi will be completed by the end of the day.

"The auger machine has started operating again. We are estimating to send 2-3 pipes of 6 metres inside. Hopefully, by the end of the day, if we do not encounter any obstacles, the rescue operation will be completed...", DG NDRF said while speaking to the media.

Giving a specified time frame on the rescue of the trapped workers, former advisor to the prime minister's office, Bhaskar Khulbe said that it will be completed within 12-14 hours. "We had reached up to 45 metres; after that, a girder came in the way yesterday, that had been cut and removed. Now drilling work has started beyond 45 meters and we hope that within 12 to 15 hours we will reach up to 60 metres."

A collapse occurred on November 12 in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, due to which 41 workers were trapped. The labourers are trapped in a 2km-built portion. (ANI)

