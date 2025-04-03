Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari has resigned from the party, expressing discontent over its support for the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025. His resignation comes as a setback for JD(U) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. During the Lok Sabha debate, JD(U) MP and Union Minister Lalan Singh defended the bill, stating that it ensures transparency in Waqf Board affairs and is not anti-Muslim. However, the bill has faced opposition within the party and the Muslim community. JD(U)’s Muslim leaders had raised concerns with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who assured them of safeguarding community interests. But dissatisfaction over the party’s stance led to Ansari’s resignation, highlighting internal divisions on the issue. ‘If Waqf Bill Pass, Biggest Loss Will Be for Nitish Kumar’: Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Targets JD(U), BJP Over Waqf Ammendment Bill 2024.

JD(U) Leader Resigns Over Party’s Stand on Waqf Bill

Senior JD(U) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari resigns from the party and all his posts over the party's stand on #WaqfAmendmentBill "...I am disheartened that I gave several years of my life to the party," his letter reads. pic.twitter.com/1Gzc4w2OjM — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2025

