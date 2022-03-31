New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday staged a protest against the fuel price hike at Vijay Chowk here and sought its roll back.

Congress MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha carrying placards raised slogans against the government and sat on a dharna against the rise in price of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heat Wave Spell Continue Over Central, West India; Northeastern States To Witness Rainfall.

Among those present included Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Congress is also launching a week-long countrywide protest against inflation and rise in fuel prices.

Also Read | PAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date: Non-Linking of PAN-Aadhaar by March 31 to Attract Penalty; Check Details Here.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.PTI SKC SRY

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)