New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly elections in Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi.

Gandhi was accompanied by New Delhi Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit and other workers of the party.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Working As Receptionist in Kozhikode Jumps off 1st Floor of Hotel After Owner and 2 Staff Members Try To Rape Her, Suffers Serious Injuries; Probe Launched.

Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi assembly constituency against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit appealed to the voters to come out and vote for the party which can give good government to the national capital.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: As Voting Begins for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges People 'To Vote for Those Who Have Done Real Development and Not Made False Promises'.

"I would like to tell everyone to come and vote. Vote for dedication, for honesty. Vote for those who can work, who speak to you honestly and can give you a good government...Voters know what is being said by which party. I hope they bless a good candidate," Dikshit said.

Congress is eyeing to reclaim its power in the high-stakes Delhi assembly polls. The Congress party has failed to open its account in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi assembly elections. This year, the party is hoping for a change.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba also cast her vote at a polling station in Madipur. She urged the voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes to bring change.

After casting her vote, Alka Lamba, who is also a Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba said, "The people of Delhi are excited because they want change and development. Now no one can stop this change. They have seen how Delhi has been taken back in the last 10 years... I hope that the voters of Delhi will come out of their homes and bring the change..."

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)